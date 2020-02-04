UAAP
Arellano two wins away from outright finals entry in NCAA juniors volleyball
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – Arellano University outlasted Letran, 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, on Tuesday to remain move two victories shy of sweeping its way straight to the finals in the 95th NCAA juniors volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Rwemzel Taguibolos and Angelo Lagando came through anew, pounding in 18 and 17 points, respectively, as the Braves claim their seventh straight victory that kept them untouched at the helm.

If AU could sweep its last two elimination round assignments against Emilio Aguinaldo College on Feb. 13 and College of St. Benilde-La Salle Grennhills on February 17, it will zoom straight to the best-of-three finals.

The recent win was a fitting follow up to the Braves’ shock 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 triumph over the Perpetual Help Junior Altas, the reigning five-peat champions, last week that catapulted the former straight to the solo lead.

In men’s play, AU downed Letran, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17, to keep its stranglehold of the third spot with a 5-2 card.

Jesrael Liberato led the way with a game-high 17 hits including 14 off attacks.

In the women’s side, AU overcame a gritty Letran, 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 25-16, to reclaim solo No. 2 with a 6-1 mark.

The Lady Blazers leads the league with a pristine 6-0 mark while the Lady Altas sputtered to No. 3 with a 5-1 card.

