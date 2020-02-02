Filipino jins focused on training ahead of Olympic qualifier despite China travel ban

MANILA, Philippines — With President Duterte recently implementing a temporary travel ban from China due to health concerns, the Philippine taekwondo team is on wait-and-see attitude as to how will the sport's international federation decide on whether or not to move its Olympic qualifier out Wuxi, China in April.

“There is no announcement yet and we’re currently waiting for it,” said national team coach Dindo Simpao on Sunday.

While Simpao didn’t admit it, there were hopes the Wuxi event will be moved to another country just like what happened in boxing where its Olympic qualifier was transferred from Wuhan, China this month to Amman, Jordan next month.

Taekwondo is one of the sports where the country has the best chance to land an athlete or two to the Tokyo Games this July and eventually end the Filipinos’ long wait to capture its very first Olympic gold medal.

In fact, the sport emerged as one of the most productive disciplines for the host Philippines in last December’s 20th Southeast Asian Games where it hauled eight gold, nine silver and four bronze medals.

Simpao said they are leaving it up to the country’s top officials to worry about the matter since they are more focused in training and prepare for the Asian Championship slated from March 3 to 6 in Lebanon, which will be a precursor to Wuxi.

“All our national athletes are focused on training right now,” said Simpao.

Expected to spearhead the country’s Olympic bid are Pauline Lopez, Kurt Bryan Barbosa, Dave Cea and Samuel Morison, all SEAG gold medalists.

Also with strong chances of earning a seat to Tokyo are SEAG silver medal winners Arven Alcantara, Kristopher Uy, Rheza Aragon, Laila Delo and 2016 Rio veteran Kirstie Alora, and SEAG bronze medalists Dex Iabn Chavez, Kurt Pajuelas, Veronica Graces and Baby Jessica Canabal.

For a jin to qualify, he or she would need to make it to the Top Six in the world rankings in their weight division.

Those who couldn’t, will have to do it the hard way and qualify via the regional competitions including Wux.