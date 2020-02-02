Lakers' Anthony Davis gets own Kobe Bryant tattoo

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis has gotten a tattoo to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Davis got the ink on his right thigh from artist Vanessa Aurelia, who also did the "Mamba 4 Life" piece on LeBron James.

The 26-year-old's tattoo is of Bryant's logo with a Black Mamba snake wrapped around it.

The logo, called "The Sheath," has been associated with Bryant since 2007 and resembles the sheath of a samurai's sword.

"The Sheath" is featured in almost all Bryant merchandise, including his signature shoes with Nike.

Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The Lakers on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) did a special tribute to Bryant in their first game back at Staples Center since the tragedy.