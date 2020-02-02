UAAP
WATCH: Danny Kingad admits struggling against unfamiliar Chinese foe
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2020 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad had to grind out the win over Chinese foe Xie Wei in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

The usually explosive Team Lakay fighter was left guessing and had to slug it out in three full rounds of action before winning the fight via unanimous decision.

His lack of familiarity with his foe seemed to be a major factor in how he approached the fight.

Talking to media after the bout, Kingad said he struggled to find any videos of Wei fighting to help in his training.

Because of that, he found it difficult to create a game plan.

Luckily, he was able to pull off the victory to win his seventh bout in eight outings.

Listen to Kingad's thoughts on the fight in the video above.

