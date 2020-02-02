Mighty Sports makes history, takes Dubai championship

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time ever, a team outside of the Middle East has won the Dubai International Basketball Championship with Mighty Sports blowing out Al Riyadi Lebanon in the Finals on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Sweeping its way to the title, Mighty Sports made history after winning over defending champions Al Riyadi, 92-81.

The Philippine squad was also able to exact revenge on the team that had ousted them in the semifinals last year.

Leading by as much as 21 points, Mighty Sports refused Al Riyadi any shot at defending their title.

Al Riyadi import Dwayne Jackson tried to get his team back into the picture in the second half but was staved off.

Renaldo Balkman was once again the go-to scorer for Mighty, finishing with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Andray Blatche finished with a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Mickey Williams and McKenzie Moore also chipped in with a combined 24 markers.