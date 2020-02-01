Eduard Folayang mulls retirement after latest ONE loss

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang isn't closing the door on his ONE Championship career just yet after absorbing another setback.

Folayang lost via split decision against Dutch foe Pieter Buist on Friday in ONE: Fire & Fury.

In what may be Folayang's final run at the ONE lightweight world title, the former champion's hopes seem to be diminishing.

"I'm disappointed, you know. I think my adjustment, my calculation with him is not good. He has a height advantage and I wasn't able to adjust in that short period of time," Folayang said after the fight.

"But I know I was able to give my best and for sure I'll be back," he added.

The 35-year-old took comfort in the narrow loss, despite changing opponents in two-weeks' notice.

"Ang kagandahan duon, split [decision] naman so it means hindi malayo. Nasa atin lang siguro kung yung puso natin susuko, pero tingin ko hindi tayo sumusuko eh, (What's good about it is, it's a split decision so it means it isn't one sided. I guess it's up to us if we give up or not, but I think we won't give up)" Folayang said.

Despite losing three out of his last four bouts, Folayang is more than ready to return to the drawing board.

"Kailangan umuwi ulit para tignan kung ano yung mga pagkukulang ko, yung mga naging miscalculation ko sa kalaban, (I need to go home to see what my shortcomings were, my miscalculations with my opponent)," Folayang said.