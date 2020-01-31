Lito Adiwang scores 1st-round submission win in ONE: Fire & Fury

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang continued his dominant streak in ONE Championship after submitting Pongsiri Mitsatit in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Adiwang started the bout with an electric sequence, landing a flurry of punches to Mitsatit's face.

The Thai fighter managed to escape but it didn't take long for Adiwang to catch his opponent off guard once again.

Adiwang caught Mitsatit in a Kimura lock and simply made it impossible for his opponent not to tap out after 3:02 minutes in the opening round.

Adiwang's victory gives him a 2-0 professional record with ONE Championship and puts him firmly in the conversation for the ONE strawweight world title.

Team Lakay is 2-0 so far tonight with Adiwang and stablemate Gina Iniong taking victories.