Gina Iniong outguns Indian foe in ONE: Fire & Fury

MANILA, Philippines — Gina Iniong took her second win in a row after winning over India's Asha Roka via unanimous in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Ruling the ground game, Iniong was able to control the bout from the opening bell.

After taking a split decision victory in her previous bout, Iniong made true to her "Conviction" moniker with the dominant win.

Iniong gives Team Lakay a winning start in ONE Championship this 2020 while also getting back on track for a shot at the ONE women's atomweight world title.

Iniong's stablemates Lito Adiwang, Danny Kingad, Eduard Folayang and Josuha Pacio will all see action later tonight.