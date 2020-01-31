UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gina Iniong (L) won her second bout in a row in ONE Championship after beating Asha Roka via unanimous decision in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Gina Iniong outguns Indian foe in ONE: Fire & Fury
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gina Iniong took her second win in a row after winning over India's Asha Roka via unanimous in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Ruling the ground game, Iniong was able to control the bout from the opening bell.

After taking a split decision victory in her previous bout, Iniong made true to her "Conviction" moniker with the dominant win.

Iniong gives Team Lakay a winning start in ONE Championship this 2020 while also getting back on track for a shot at the ONE women's atomweight world title.

Iniong's stablemates Lito Adiwang, Danny Kingad, Eduard Folayang and Josuha Pacio will all see action later tonight.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back to work for Ginebra
By Joaquin Henson | January 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra is re-assembling for its first practice on Feb. 17 and coach Tim Cone has set his sights on winning his first Philippine Cup with the franchise after claiming a Commissioner’s Cup crown and...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas ready to go to work
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
SBP president and Meralco PBA governor Al Panlilio said yesterday Gilas will begin practice on Feb. 6 to get ready for the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA All-Star game format to honor Kobe Bryant
9 hours ago
The NBA said All-Star weekend in Chicago, capped by the game on February 16, will feature multiple tributes to Bryant, the...
Sports
fbfb
Deserving? Paul George, Devin Booker left out of NBA All-Star game
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Most noticeably snubbed were the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George and Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie ...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial given fresh 3-year term as PBA commissioner
By Nelson Beltran | 7 hours ago
With the extension of his tenure, Willie Marcial is heading to becoming among the longest-serving PBA commissioners.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Lito Adiwang scores 1st-round submission win in ONE: Fire & Fury
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Adiwang's victory gives him a 2-0 professional record with ONE Championship and puts him firmly in the conversation for the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gina Iniong outguns Indian foe in ONE: Fire & Fury
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ruling the ground game, Iniong was able to control the bout from the opening bell.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Torres vs Huang ONE bout declared no contest after unintentional foul
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Filipina Torres absorbed two low blows from Huang in her groin area in the opening round and was unable to continue the ...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Raptors hold off Cavs, extend win streak to nine
7 hours ago
Newly named all-stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 42 points as the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors won...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Time running out for 'GOAT' Federer as rivals close in
8 hours ago
Roger Federer's fans call him the Greatest Of All Time, but after defeat at the Australian Open his hold on the men's record...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with