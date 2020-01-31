Mighty Sports cruises to Dubai tiff semis

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports Philippines is headed to the semifinals of the Dubai International Basketball Championship after drubbing Al Wathba Sports Club, 88-71, on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

It was a total team effort from the Philippine squad, with six players scoring double figures.

McKenzie Moore led the way with 15 points in the game, only missing one of eight total shots.

Big men Renaldo Balkman and Andray Blatche chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamie Malonzo also racked up 11 points while Thirdy Ravena and Juan Gomez de Liano scored 10 points apiece.

Former Alaska import Chris Daniels led the way for Al Wathba, scoring 36 points in the losing effort.

Mighty Sports will Moroccan squad Association Sportive De Sale in the semifinals on Friday at 11 p.m. Manila time.