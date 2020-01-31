Deserving? Paul George, Devin Booker left out of NBA All-Star game

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA All-Star reserves were named on Thursday (Friday Manila time) and some prominent names were absent from the list.

Most noticeably snubbed were the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George and Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving.

Fans were anticipating that this year's edition would be Booker's first All-Star selection, with the Phoenix scoring machine averaging 27.1 points per game.

Booker and Bradley Beal (28.6 ppg) of the Washington Wizards are the only players to average more than 27 points and not be named an All-Star in the last 35 years.

Meanwhile, George and Irving are both six-time All-Stars and have been consistently in the lineup since 2017.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan and rookie sensation Ja Morant of Memphis also did not make the list.