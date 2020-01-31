OKC's Paul, Houston's Westbrook lead NBA All-Star reserves

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA All-Star game cast is complete with the 14 reserves from both the Eastern and Western Conferences revealed on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a pool of talent to choose from apart from the previously named starters.

In the West, the reserves are headlined by 10-time All-Star Chris Paul and Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, who has been named to his ninth appearance in the annual showcase.

Five-time All-Star Damian Lillard of Portland is also included in the reserves list.

Meanwhile, Denver's Nikola Jokic nabs his second straight All-Star citation.

Completing the reserves from the West are first-time All-Stars Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

In the East, Kyle Lowry of world champion Toronto leads the list in most All-Star appearances with six.

Next to Lowry is five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

76ers' Ben Simmons and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, on the other hand, get their second All-Star citation.

Rounding up the reserves are first-timers Bam Adebayo of the Heat and Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.

Noticeably absent from the list is Washington's Bradley Beal, who is averaging 28.6 points per game.

He becomes the only player with the highest scoring average not named an All-Star in 41 years.