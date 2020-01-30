As PBA chairman, Ricky Vargas has unified the board

MILAN – Two years back into office as PBA chair, Ricky Vargas has united the league board of governors like it has never been before.

And as a solid group, all the governors and league commissioner Willie Marcial expected free-flowing, friendly discussions as they were to start their planning session at the Grand Rosa Hotel here Thursday.

Each one has full thrust and confidence on the leadership of Vargas, who is to serve a third straight year — and fifth in all after two previous terms — as board chair.

“He has really united the board. There’s a commonality in our goals which has made the PBA more inclusive with all its programs,” said Bobby Rosales, the incoming vice chairman from Columbian Dyip.

“By being inclusive, the PBA has now extended its reach to everybody who loves basketball. Based on our programs, our out of town games, we’re trying to reach out to other places. And at the end of the day, it redounds to the benefit of the basketball players,” Rosales added.

In being inclusive, Vargas, together with SBP president Al Panlilio of Meralco, has also provided a big boost to the Gilas Pilipinas program.

“It helps in developing and preparing the Gilas team, especially for the World Cup which we’re hosting in 2023,” said Rosales.

Of course, they have the Filipino cage fans in mind.

“Hopefully, when all these inclusive programs take effect fully, we will be able to invite and attract more people to watch the games not just in the venue but also through social medial and its online platform,” said Rosales.

“The PBA has always been looking for ways beyond basketball to be able to extend and develop more programs for the benefit of the people. That’s how we envision to help in the medium and long term,” he added.