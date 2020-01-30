Eala, partner into Australian Open Juniors finals

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Indon partner Priska Nugroho are through to the finals of the Australian Open Juniors doubles tournament after beating their foes, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8, in their semis clash on Thursday.

Eala and Nugroho, who were both ousted in the singles category on Wednesday, battled from a set down against top-seeded Linda Fruhvirtova and Kamilla Bartone to advance to the finals.

The Filipina netter and her partner had to grind out a tightly contested second set to keep themselves alive.

With momentum on their side, Eala and Nugroho were able to take the victory in the tiebreak, 10-8.

Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals in her singles run, Eala's doubles campaign continues to be the best of her career so far.

Eala and Nugroho are awaiting the result of the other semifinal match to determine their opponents in the final, which they will play on Friday.