Tiger Cubs in tough situation as Baby Falcons pull even
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Tiger Cubs were dealt a stinging 77-66 loss to undefeated National University to fall to an even 6-6 slate. They are merely percentage points ahead of Adamson, which defeated and thus pulled abreast with the same win-loss total after their 81-70 triumph over winless UPIS.

The Tiger Cubs have to win their remaining two matches if they want to avail of any seat to the Final Four or even what seems to be an inevitable step-ladder chase should the NU Bullpups go undefeated.

The Bullpups have to play a dangerous FEU Baby Tamaraws team in their last game of the elimination round. A win and they go straight to the Finals. A loss then there will be a Final Four. 

Unfortunately for UST, it will not be a cakewalk because it is against second running FEU and seventh placer La Salle Zobel, which at 3-9 will want to finish the season strong.

Adamson will slightly have an easier time because they take on UE in their next assignment (February 2) before trying to seal their Final Four deal against tormentor Ateneo de Manila on February 5, the last elimination round assignment for all teams.

Speaking of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, even at 7-5, they are not out of the woods. They play La Salle Zobel and Adamson in their last matches of the second round. Two losses will complicate matters for them. A win gives them a huge leg up on UST and Adamson.

In the loss to NU, once more it is unfortunate that the Tiger Cubs could not get the ball to center Bismarck Lina. He finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The graduating former Batang Gilas player did have four turnovers but he only had nine field goal attempts (he did go 4-of-4 from the free throw line). 

Point guard Jacob Cortez was also contained by the Bullpups’ defense as he only got off eight shots.

Rojan Montemayor carried the scoring cudgels with 20 points. The trio of Montemayor, Lina and Cortez played well in the fourth, but NU constantly held them at bay. And thus, were never threatened. The Tiger Cubs were able to cut down the lead to 70-60, but they committed four costly turnovers. Although NU was only able to score two points off those mistakes, UST could have really used some points on the board.

