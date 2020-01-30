Vanessa Bryant speaks out on husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's death

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence following the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Days after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven others, Vanessa reached out publicly through Instagram.

The 37-year-old thanked the overflowing support and love that showered the late Kobe and Gianna from all over the world.

She said that she and her three other daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri were grateful for it during this trying time.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever," Vanessa wrote.

"I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," she added.

Kobe's widow also requested for the international sports community to grant them respect and privacy in their grief.

"We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," Vanessa said.

The 37-year-old ended her post with a call to action to donate to the "MambaOnThree" fund to help support the other families affected by the tragedy.