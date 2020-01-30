SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 04, 2018 US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board and plunging the sports world into mourning.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP
Vanessa Bryant speaks out on husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's death
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence following the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Days after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven others, Vanessa reached out publicly through Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant ???? (@vanessabryant) on

The 37-year-old thanked the overflowing support and love that showered the late Kobe and Gianna from all over the world.

She said that she and her three other daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri were grateful for it during this trying time.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever," Vanessa wrote.

"I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," she added.

Kobe's widow also requested for the international sports community to grant them respect and privacy in their grief.

"We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," Vanessa said.

The 37-year-old ended her post with a call to action to donate to the "MambaOnThree" fund to help support the other families affected by the tragedy.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT
