WATCH: Team Lakay's Danny Kingad on Kobe Bryant's impact in his life

MANILA, Philippines — The death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others sent shockwaves through the sporting world on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

With numerous tributes and memorials offered in honor of the 41-year-old NBA legend, it is clear that his legacy surpasses basketball.

Athletes across all sports have been inspired by the legendary cager, and Baguio-based MMA fighter Danny Kingad is no different.

Only 24 years old, Kingad grew up watching Bryant in his prime in the NBA.

The Team Lakay fighter reflects on the impact of Bryant in his life with Philstar.com.

Kingad is set to step into the cage on Friday in ONE: Fire and Fury against China's Xie Wei in his first fight of the year.