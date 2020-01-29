SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
WATCH: Team Lakay's Danny Kingad on Kobe Bryant's impact in his life
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others sent shockwaves through the sporting world on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

With numerous tributes and memorials offered in honor of the 41-year-old NBA legend, it is clear that his legacy surpasses basketball.

Athletes across all sports have been inspired by the legendary cager, and Baguio-based MMA fighter Danny Kingad is no different.

Only 24 years old, Kingad grew up watching Bryant in his prime in the NBA.

The Team Lakay fighter reflects on the impact of Bryant in his life with Philstar.com.

Kingad is set to step into the cage on Friday in ONE: Fire and Fury against China's Xie Wei in his first fight of the year.

KOBE BRYANT ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am coach among dead in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
1 day ago
A Filipino-American was among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash which included basketball legend Kobe ...
Sports
fbfb
Dear Kobe, from a Celtics fan
By Maverick Flores | 7 hours ago
I hate you, Kobe, because after everything you did for basketball — and for me — I didn't even get the chance...
Sports
fbfb
Nietes regrets giving up title
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Four-time world boxing champion Donnie Nietes surrendered his WBO superflyweight title to give countryman Aston Palicte a...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Almadro lauds return of key players for title defense
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Jho Maraguinot returned to the line-up after seemingly foregone her final playing year last season. Kat Tolentino also returned...
Sports
fbfb
House of Representatives hosts Kobe Bryant exhibit
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Among the items shown in the exhibit were a rubber shoe that Kobe wore in a game in the Philippines and that he eventually...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
47 days ago
SEA Games 2019 in photos
47 days ago
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...
Sports
fbfb
48 days ago
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 48 days ago
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...
Sports
fbfb
49 days ago
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
By Luisa Morales | 49 days ago
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...
Sports
fbfb
49 days ago
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
By Luisa Morales | 49 days ago
"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after...
Sports
fbfb
49 days ago
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
By Luisa Morales | 49 days ago
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...
Sports
fbfb
49 days ago
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
By Luisa Morales | 49 days ago
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with