Alex Eala in the Australian Open Juniors tournament
Facebook/Rafael Nadal Academy
Eala, partner enter semis of Australian Open juniors doubles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's Australian Open juniors journey lives to see another day with Eala and Indon partner Priska Nugroho heading into the doubles semifinals.

While both Eala and Nugroho saw the end to their singles campaigns on Wednesday morning, the duo didn't falter against French foes Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic.

Eala and Nugroho disposed of their opponens in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.

This is now the farthest the 14-year-old Eala has gone in a grand slam juniors tourney.

Eala previously had second round finishes in both the singles and doubles category of the US Open in 2019.

She and Nugroho will face the top-seeded duo of Czech Linda Fruhvirtova and Kamilla Bartone of Latvia on Thursday.

