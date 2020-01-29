Danny Kingad raring for rematch with Demetrious Johnson

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad said he is ready for a rematch with Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

Three months after his loss to Johnson in ONE: Century, Kingad said he feels that the result will be different should he face the Flyweight King this time around.

Related Stories Danny Kingad falls to mighty Demetrious Johnson

"Ang masasabi ko lang sa laro ko kay [Demetrious] Johnson... kaya natin siya sa power. Pero mas [magaling] lang siya sa speed and of course sa experience (I think I can take him down through power. But he's better in terms of speed and experience of course)," Kingad said.

"Pero kung tutuusin, if they give me a rematch I think kayang kaya ko yan (I think I can take him down if given a rematch)," he added.

Kingad faced Johnson in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Finals in Tokyo last October, where he fell via unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old Kingad was praised for being able to keep up with the veteran Johnson, holding his ground until the final bell rung.

Despite the 12-time Flyweight champion giving him his first loss in seven bouts, Kingad used the setback as a learning opportunity.

"Pinakamalaking confidence [boost] sa'kin ito kasi sa last fight ko kay DJ, pinag-aralan ko talaga yan, araw-araw ko talaga pinapanood, pinag-aralan ko yung mistakes ko (My last fight with DJ built my confidence. Every day I would watch the fight and examine my mistakes)," Kingad said.

Before the Lakay fighter can hope for a rematch with Johnson, however, he must first go through China's Xie Wei in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Kingad hopes to bring his learnings from Johnson to the cage.

"Yung mga pinag-aralan ko kay DJ, ngayon yun ang gagawin ko ngayon (What I learned from my last fight with DJ, I would apply it this time)," Kingad said.