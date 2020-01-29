Danny Kingad raring for rematch with Demetrious Johnson

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad said he is ready for a rematch with Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.
Three months after his loss to Johnson in ONE: Century, Kingad said he feels that the result will be different should he face the Flyweight King this time around.
"Ang masasabi ko lang sa laro ko kay [Demetrious] Johnson... kaya natin siya sa power. Pero mas [magaling] lang siya sa speed and of course sa experience (I think I can take him down through power. But he's better in terms of speed and experience of course)," Kingad said.
"Pero kung tutuusin, if they give me a rematch I think kayang kaya ko yan (I think I can take him down if given a rematch)," he added.
Kingad faced Johnson in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Finals in Tokyo last October, where he fell via unanimous decision.
The 24-year-old Kingad was praised for being able to keep up with the veteran Johnson, holding his ground until the final bell rung.
Despite the 12-time Flyweight champion giving him his first loss in seven bouts, Kingad used the setback as a learning opportunity.
"Pinakamalaking confidence [boost] sa'kin ito kasi sa last fight ko kay DJ, pinag-aralan ko talaga yan, araw-araw ko talaga pinapanood, pinag-aralan ko yung mistakes ko (My last fight with DJ built my confidence. Every day I would watch the fight and examine my mistakes)," Kingad said.
Before the Lakay fighter can hope for a rematch with Johnson, however, he must first go through China's Xie Wei in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.
Kingad hopes to bring his learnings from Johnson to the cage.
"Yung mga pinag-aralan ko kay DJ, ngayon yun ang gagawin ko ngayon (What I learned from my last fight with DJ, I would apply it this time)," Kingad said.
