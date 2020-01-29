Mighty Sports routs Lebanon club to sweep Dubai elims

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports Philippines swept all four games in the elimination round of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship after routing Beirut Sports Club Lebanon, 91-77, on Wednesday.

Led by Mikey Williams, the Filipino squad heads into the knockout qualifiers as the top seed in Group A.

Williams led a third quarter barrage that let the Charles Tiu-coached squad pull away from the pesky Lebanese cagers.

The Fil-Am guard waxed hot from 3-point land, shooting 6-of-8 to finish with a total of 22 points, four rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Mighty Sports import Renaldo Balkman chipped in 20 points.

Meanwhile, Jerom Johnson led Beirut in the losing effort with 30 markers.