Alex Eala advances to third round in Australian Open juniors

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the third round of the Australian Open juniors tournament after disposing French opponent Julia Belgraver, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, on Tuesday.

The Filipina netter surpassed her performance in the US Open juniors where she only reached the second round of the tournament.

Related Stories Eala trounces Israeli foe for winning start in Australian Open

VAMOS?? Alexandra Eala moves into the third round of the @AustralianOpen Junior with a 3 set win 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 over Julie Belgraver. Congratulations! MABUHAY??#RNAPlayer ???????? pic.twitter.com/dTOTUgJAet — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 28, 2020

Apart from winning her singles match, the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar also moved on to the third round in doubles.

Eala, along with Indonesian Priska Nugroho, bested Belgraver and Pia Lovric in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, also on Tuesday.

- Moves to the 3rd round of the #AusOpen Junior in SINGLES ?



- Moves to the 3rd round in DOUBLES ?



- Has a nice chat with @RafaelNadal ?



- Great day at the office for Alex Eala?? #RNAPlayer ???????? pic.twitter.com/u5We7FvV1u — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 28, 2020

The 14-year-old is currently playing her third round match against Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong.