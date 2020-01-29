SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Alex Eala reacts after scoring a point in her second round Australian Open juniors match in Melbourne on Tuesday
Twitter/Rafael Nadal Academy
Alex Eala advances to third round in Australian Open juniors
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 8:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the third round of the Australian Open juniors tournament after disposing French opponent Julia Belgraver, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, on Tuesday.

The Filipina netter surpassed her performance in the US Open juniors where she only reached the second round of the tournament.

Apart from winning her singles match, the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar also moved on to the third round in doubles.

Eala, along with Indonesian Priska Nugroho, bested Belgraver and Pia Lovric in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, also on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old is currently playing her third round match against Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong.

