Hidilyn Diaz snatches 3 golds in Roma World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz lifted her way three Roma World Cup gold medals Tuesday night in Rome, Italy to inch closer to snaring a spot to the Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz had a total lifted of 212 kilograms, 93kg in the snatch and 119kg in the clean and jerk, that were worth three mints, in a performance that further boosted her chances of qualifying to Tokyo this July.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist will qualify to Tokyo if she ends up in the top 10 in her weight class.

She is currently ranked fourth behind four Chinese but Olympic rules allow only one athlete per country to Tokyo, which makes her technically at No. 2.

Diaz’s Olympic qualification will be made official if she comes through with another strong performance in the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan in April.