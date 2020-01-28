Lady Pirates sweep Lady Generals, eye semis

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum of the Philippines University clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15, on Tuesday to stay in the Final Four hunt in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Joy Onofre fired 13 points while Cathrine Almazan and Monica Sevilla chipped in 12 and 11, respectively, to lift the Lady Pirates to fifth spot with a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

“Our target is make the Final Four,” said LPU coach Emil Lontoc.

While its women’s squad stayed winless in women’s in four outings, EAC remained unscathed in the men’s and junior's divisions.

Danrich Melad unloaded 21 hits in powering the Generals to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Pirates.

Mhar Miranda and Dominic Puentespina uncorked 16 points apiece as the Brigadiers edged the Junior Pirates, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-17.