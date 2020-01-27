Philippine golf community also mourns Kobe Bryant

MANILA, Philippines – Legends do come and go. Kobe Bryant came into the mainstream too early (straight from high school to the NBA at 18) and went out at 41. But he transcended basketball in so many ways, touching the lives of millions of people around the world with his talent, skills, work ethics and class and was among the greatest to ever play the game.

He made the transition from being a great player to a successful life after basketball, which is a very difficult change for many athletes.

And his sudden passing touched even those outside of the cage world.

“I feel sad because he’s inspiration to the athletes like me,” said former US Girls’ Junior champion and multi-titled Princess Superal. “He’s one of the best athletes and he did motivate me to be a better athlete.”

“He’s a big loss. Even after his retirement, the kids still look up to him, including my son,” said many-time pro champion Tony Lascuña. “But that’s life. we can’t do anything if your time comes.”

“The Sisterhood of Travelling Golfers who all belong to Tagaytay Highlands olf course and play with WGAP (Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines) are all at a loss for words,” said Veronica Wuson, who with fellow golfers Dionne Cu and Aloma Lopez prayed for Kobe and his family at the Sto. Niño de Providencia in Las Piñas.

Rosalind Wee, president of Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, expressed extreme sadness, saying: “My first grandson was named after Kobe. We love him so much.’

Three-time Asian Tour champion and Philippine Open winner Angelo Que, who with the other pros play basketball during their amateur days as part of their endurance training, was shock and speechless.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone. It’s unfair,” said golf coach and former national champion Bong Lopez. “As an athlete and a father, I can’t imagine how he must have felt during that last moment together with his daughter. His death hit me hard.

It just goes to show that life is so fragile and short. I’m going to hug my kids extra hard tonight. He’s the GOAT (Greatest of all Time). May he and his daughter rest in paradise,” he added.

“It was shocking, hard to believe. Kobe was my hero growing up, an inspiration to all those who play the game, from the youngsters to the not so young. He’s one of the very few who have set the standard for athletes. But it was God’s decision but he’s gone way too soon,” said Ronnel Javier of Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.