In-form Malixi targets Phl Ladies Open crown
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - January 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi hopes to hurdle what could be the toughest challenge in a young, flourishing career, facing a crack mix of local and foreign bidders in the Philippine Ladies Open in three weeks time at the Manila Golf Club in Forbes Park in Makati City.

Heading to the Feb. 18-20 event, the 12-year-old prodigy keeps on honing up, polishing her short and long games in anticipation of a grueling campaign against the country’s other leading and rising players as well as those from Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

She’s bringing in a double-dose of confidence and momentum she has gained in humbling SEA Games team gold medalist Abby Arevalo in the third sudden hole to snare the crown in the National Stroke Play at Riviera three weeks ago in a victory that further underscored the growing repute of the emerging star who racked up three victories in the National Amateur Tour last year.

That included a triumph in the Phl Junior Amateur Open at Sherwood Hills where she won the overall championship despite playing in a lower age-group category. The bespectacled shotmaker also reigned in the Phl Amateur Open Match Play and Northern Luzon Regional Championship.

But she’s up for a stronger, tougher test in the upcoming event organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines and accredited by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with fellow young campaigner Eagle Ace Superal, Arnie Taguines, Mafy Singson, Junia Gabasa, Mariel Tee, Nicole Abelar, Laurea Duque, Sam Dizon and Arevalo bolstering the local roster.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing with fee pegged at P10,000 for local participants and $300 for foreign entries, inclusive of one practice round with organizers also targeting to draw Class A and B players. For details/reservations, email to Kathy_uy@yahoo.com or secretariat@wgap-golf.com. Entry forms can also be downloaded at www.wgap-golf.com.

Others in the early list are Crystal Neri, Suzette Kirchner, Cynthia Birch, Stella Barnes, Grace Atienza, Nora Suzuki, Joy Sevilla, Tessie Blair, Rose Tarpley, Mimi Salinas, Gilda Medestomas, Emiri Sunga, Ina Guingona, Sophia Abarcas, Martina Miñoza, Rhea Langamin, Marichi Ojeda, Leanna Carmona, Alice Liang and Kiara Montebon.

RIANNE MALIXI
