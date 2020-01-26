Jaja Santiago wins historic medal in overseas pro league

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago made history as the first-ever Filipina volleyball player to win a medal in an overseas professional league after leading the Ageo Medics to a bronze medal in the Japan V. Premier League.

Santiago scored 10 points off of nine attacks and a kill block in Ageo's bronze medal match win over the Denso Airybees, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, on Sunday.

The Ageo Medics had a chance to win it all but fell to JT Marvelous in the semifinals.

Santiago, along with Croatian Katarina Barun and Yuri Yoshino, helped the Ageo Medics to a podium finish after finishing seventh in the league last season.

The Ageo Medics have enlisted Santiago's services as an import for two seasons now.