SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Jaja Santiago
Released
Jaja Santiago wins historic medal in overseas pro league
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago made history as the first-ever Filipina volleyball player to win a medal in an overseas professional league after leading the Ageo Medics to a bronze medal in the Japan V. Premier League.

Santiago scored 10 points off of nine attacks and a kill block in Ageo's bronze medal match win over the Denso Airybees, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, on Sunday.

The Ageo Medics had a chance to win it all but fell to JT Marvelous in the semifinals.

Santiago, along with Croatian Katarina Barun and Yuri Yoshino, helped the Ageo Medics to a podium finish after finishing seventh in the league last season.

The Ageo Medics have enlisted Santiago's services as an import for two seasons now.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mighty Sports continues to show might
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Ex-Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Andray Blatche rediscovered his fiery form with a huge double-double to power undefeated...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala opens Australian Open juniors bid vs Israeli foe
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Heading into the tournament as the fourth seed, Eala hopes to take the victory in her second grand slam juniors tournament...
Sports
fbfb
PBA draws up season 45
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association board of governors will finalize its programs for the league’s upcoming 45th season...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto ranked 68th, tagged as four-star recruit in ESPN US class of 2020
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
NCAA Division I schools have already expressed interest in the Filipino basketball phenom. Sotto has already made unofficial...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-go holds basketball clinic for People with Intellectual Disabilities
7 hours ago
The "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" is Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated's commitment to the Special Olympics to conducting sports...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
In-form Malixi targets Philippine Ladies Open crown
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi hopes to hurdle what could be the toughest challenge thus far in a young but flourishing career, facing a crack...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Lady Chiefs survive third-set scare
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Reigning titlist Arellano University bounced back from a third-set meltdown to beat San Sebastian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13,...
Sports
fbfb
Alab plays host to Mono Vampire
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas tries to inch closer to the top when it hosts pacesetter Mono Vampire today in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Caloocan Sports Center.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Bill Shaw Classic offers bonanza
January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
A grand list of cars and a motorcycle will be up for grabs in the annual Bill Shaw Golf Classic, which gets underway Wednesday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Caruana in good position
By Edgar De Castro | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
American Fabiano Caruana registered two straight victories to take a one-point lead at the 82nd Tata Steel Masters, putting himself in position to win his first Wijk aan Zee title in the Netherlands.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with