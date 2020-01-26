LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant at No. 3 in NBA all-time scoring list

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is now third in the NBA all-time scoring list after surpassing Kobe Bryant on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

James came out in the game with an ode to Bryant, with "Mamba 4 life | 8/24 KB" written in his game-worn shoes.

.@KingJames wrote "Mamba 4 Life" on his shoes as he has a chance to pass @kobebryant for third on the all-time scoring list ???? pic.twitter.com/9n6afaaXBR — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

In his 17th season, James is continuing to make history with at least 33,644 career points. He now only trails Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

The 35-year-old is the only active player in the Top 10 all-time leading scorers list.

James sank the history-making bucket at around the 6:27 mark of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to 3rd on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

The Lakers would go on to lose the match, 91-108 and fall to a 36-10 slate with James finishing with 29.

But James and his squad remain at the top spot of the Western Conference as the league nears the All-Star break.

James hopes to lead the Lakers to their first title since 2010. Last season, the Lakers missed out on the playoffs.