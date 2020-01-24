SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Isa Molde (L) and Tots Carlos are both returning to action for the UP Women's Volleyball Team this UAAP Season 82
Carlos, Molde, UP veterans return for final UAAP women's volleyball season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball stars Tots Carlos and Isa Molde are returning to the UAAP to play their final year with the UP Fighting Maroons, the team announced on Thursday.

After failing to make it to the semis in Season 81, Carlos, Molde and more UP veterans will take one last shot to push the Diliman squad into Final Four this coming February.

Carlos and Molde, who racked up professional experience with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squad Motolite, will be joined by fellow seniors Justine Dorog, Rem Cailing, Jessma Ramos and Maristela Layug.

Cailing played setter for PVL squad BanKo Perlas while Dorog suited up for Philippine Superliga squad Chery Tiggo Crossovers (formerly Foton Blue Tornadoes).

Ramos and Layug, on the other hand, were Carlos and Molde's teammates in Motolite.

The Maroons last broke into the Final Four in Season 78, when Carlos, Molde and co. were rookies.

The Godfrey Okumu-coached squad is currently in Japan to train for the upcoming UAAP volleyball season.

