Alab Pilipinas' Jeremiah Gray
ABL/File
Gray block helps Alab escape Hong Kong Eastern in ABL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines – A game-saving block from Jeremiah Gray helped Alab Pilipinas eke out a narrow 77-76 win over Hong Kong Eastern in the ASEAN Basketball League at Southorn Stadium on Thursday.

After being dealt a blowout loss by the Singapore Slingers last January 12, the Filipino cagers are back in the win column with a 6-3 slate.

Alab led Hong Kong by as much as 19 points in the game but was made to sweat in the fourth quarter with a furious run from their opponents to get back into the game.

Jon Sui even gave Hong Kong a taste of the lead in the fourth quarter, 72-71, with four minutes left in the game.

Alab was able to get the lead back in time but a crucial turnover gave Sui a chance to win the game for Hong Kong.

But Gray was able to make the defensive stop to help Alab hold on for the win.

Nick King led Alab with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Brandis Raley-Ross scored 33 for Hong Kong.

