LeBron James (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in February
AFP
Captains James, Antetokounmpo lead NBA All-Star starters
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks have been named captains of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

For the second year in a row, James and Antetokounmpo led the voting in the Western and Eastern Conferences with 6,275,459 and 5,902,286 fan votes, respectively.

Along with James and Antetokounmpo, the eight remaining starters were also named — those who ranked second to fifth in voting in both conferences.

In the Western Conference, James is joined by Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, former MVP James Harden of Houston and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers.

Sophomore Luka Doncic of Dallas also got his maiden All-Star citation. Doncic was second only to James in terms of voting with 6,111,735 votes.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo is joined by first-time All-Stars Pascal Siakam of Toronto and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

They both had memorable reactions to the results.

Completing the starters from the East are three-time All-Star Joel Embiid of Philadelphia and four-time All-Star Kemba Walker of Boston.

All-Star reserves, seven from each conference, will be named next week.

Captains James and Antetokounmpo will participate in a “draft” where they will choose their squad that will lock horns in the All-Star game on February 16 (February 17, Manila time).

