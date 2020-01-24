Mighty Sports survives Fadi El Khatib-led UAE for winning start in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports was able to withstand a gritty UAE national team to take an 88-82 win in their opening game of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship on Friday.

Led by import Jelan Kendrick's 19 points, the Filipino cagers were able to hold off a hot shooting night from veteran star Fadi El Khatib.

Related Stories Mighty eyes grand prize in Dubai tilt

After leading by double digits in the opening salvo, Mighty Sports had to grind out the victory with clutch makes from the charity stripe and a well-timed trey from Fil-Am Mikey Williams.

The guard converted on a dagger 3 to put Mighty up by four, 82-78 with 1:14 ticks left.

Big man duo Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman scored 15 points apiece in the win for the Charles Tiu-coached squad.

Meanwhile, Khatib led UAE with 30 points in the losing effort.

Mighty Sports hopes to keep the momentum going from their first win when they face Syria's Al Itihad at 11 p.m. Friday (Manila time).