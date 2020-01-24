SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Renaldo Balkman (R) chipped in with 15 points in Mighty Sports' win over the UAE national team
Mighty Sports survives Fadi El Khatib-led UAE for winning start in Dubai
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports was able to withstand a gritty UAE national team to take an 88-82 win in their opening game of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship on Friday.

Led by import Jelan Kendrick's 19 points, the Filipino cagers were able to hold off a hot shooting night from veteran star Fadi El Khatib.

After leading by double digits in the opening salvo, Mighty Sports had to grind out the victory with clutch makes from the charity stripe and a well-timed trey from Fil-Am Mikey Williams.

The guard converted on a dagger 3 to put Mighty up by four, 82-78 with 1:14 ticks left.

Big man duo Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman scored 15 points apiece in the win for the Charles Tiu-coached squad.

Meanwhile, Khatib led UAE with 30 points in the losing effort.

Mighty Sports hopes to keep the momentum going from their first win when they face Syria's Al Itihad at 11 p.m. Friday (Manila time).

