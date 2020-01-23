SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippines wants to step in as host of Olympic boxing qualifiers
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA Philippines — With the Asia and Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier in Wuhan, China already cancelled due to health reasons, the Association of the Boxing Alliances in the Philippines has reiterated its offer to the International Olympic Committee boxing task force to host the event.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson on Thursday said the focus now is wooing the task force headed by world gymnastics president Morinari Watanabe to give the hosting rights to the Philippines, which successfully hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December.

With the support of the Philippine Olympic Committee, Picson said they have already sent a letter to Watanabe even before the cancellation and he is hopeful they could get the nod to host the meet since the home court advantage should be beneficial to the country’s campaign to earn to slots to the Tokyo Games.

MIkee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the country’s representative to the IOC, promised to put in a good word about the country’s hosting intent.

“Mikee (Jaworski) assured she would remind Watanabe of our offer,” said Picson. 

Picson confirmed the cancellation just Thursday as he received the official communique from the IOC only late Wednesday night.

“The IOC Boxing Task Force noted today’s (Wednesday) decision of the local organizing committee to cancel the Asia Oceania Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualifying Event which was due to take place in Wuhan from Feb. 3-14, amid growing concerns in relation to the corona-virus outbreak reported in the city,” said Watanabe in a statement.

The task force, however, did not mention as to where and when the competition will resume.

“The Task Force continues to work closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and all partners to explore alternatives and will immediately inform National Olympic Committees, National Federations and officials on any development,” he said.

This meant the Philippines has a realistic chance of getting the hosting rights.

“I think the statement left that possibility, it was open ended,” said Picson.

The cancellation should be a relief not just for the Filipino boxers but other pugs from other countries as well after they voiced concerns over health fears in Wuhan, which was ground zero of the new flu-like coronavirus that took many lives.

The Filipinos are fielding in a competitive team headed by reigning world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio and last year’s World Championship silver medal winner Eumir Felix Marcial, who are eyeing nothing less than a berth to Tokyo.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Batang Gilas vet Josh Lazaro on trusting the process with the Blue Eaglets
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The 6’5” Lazaro is in his first year at the Ateneo after transferring from San Beda. Along with Padrigao, both...
Sports
fbfb
Mighty Sports starts Dubai campaign
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by Coach Charles Tiu, a young Mighty Sports lineup will test their mettle early against the United Arab Emirates National...
Sports
fbfb
Kai snares MVP honors in Atlanta meet
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Kai Sotto continued to boost his stocks in his US training with his MVP performance leading the Skills Factory National to...
Sports
fbfb
SMB to face challenge head-on
By Olmin Leyba | January 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Five-peat reigning PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer welcomed the serious challenge newly minted Governors’ Cup kingpin Barangay Ginebra and the rest of the field are expected to mount in the battle...
Sports
fbfb
Mika Reyes leaves Petron for Sta. Lucia in Superliga
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Using her sports column on the Daily Tribune entitled "Mika's Block", Reyes expressed her emotions on her decision to transfer...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Lakers bounce back with victory over Knicks
3 hours ago
LeBron James started hot and Anthony Davis found his groove as the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an embarrassing loss...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Batang Gilas standout Lina helping Tigers Cubs back to UAAP juniors semis
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Since returning to the UST Tiger Cubs’ lineup after missing the first four games of UAAP Season 82, center Bismarck...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Future of women's tennis on display in Coco vs Osaka 2
5 hours ago
Two of the most exciting young talents in tennis take center stage at the Australian Open on Friday when 15-year-old American...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Lynx star Maya Moore skips second straight WNBA season
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Moore, regarded as one of the best in the sport, will be sitting out her second straight season and foregoing her contention...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Top juniors clash in PPS Suarez Cup
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
John David Velez, Hans Cabellon, Mia Gemida and Nicole Villar brace for a gruelling battle of power and tactics as they seek...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with