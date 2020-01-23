Nike reveals jerseys for Space Jam 2

MANILA, Philippines — Fans anticipating Space Jam 2 got a sneak peek on Wednesday with Nike revealing the newly updated Tune Squad and Monstars jerseys.

Compared to the original jerseys worn by Michael Jordan in the first movie back in 1996, LeBron James and the new Tune Squad's jerseys are a bit different.

Space Jam 2 x Nike ???? pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 22, 2020

Most notably, the original Tune Squad jerseys were designed by Champion instead of Nike. Material in the original uniforms were mesh, while the new ones look more of a polyester-type.

A speech bubble patch saying "What's up doc?" also pays homage to jersey ads on the right shoulder.

James' logo also appears on the bottom part of the jersey, with the Lakers forward being more hands-on with the project's branding.

On the other hand, the Monstars jersey includes a galactic design on the number 0, the original Monstars jerseys didn't have numbers on them in 1996.

The Monstars logo was also tweaked, leaving out the original design of muscular arms crushing a basketball.

Space Jam 2, which is set to hit theaters in 2021, will star James alongside other basketball stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi.