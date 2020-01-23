SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Ateneo Blue Eaglet Josh Lazaro (L)
Batang Gilas vet Josh Lazaro on trusting the process with the Blue Eaglets
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 8:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eaglets have another Big Three to rely on in playmaker Forthsky Padrigao, high-leaping Francis Lopez, and the resilient Joshua Lazaro.

The 6’5” Lazaro is in his first year at the Ateneo after transferring from San Beda. Along with Padrigao, both have been Batang Gilas veterans in the last three years.

The Blue Eaglets currently tote a 5-5 record with Lazaro averaging 14.0 points (third on the team), a team-best (and third in the league) 12.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals. 

“The adjustment has gone well for me,” shared Lazaro, “with both academics and my new role on the team. The school’s great environment and the genuine support that I have been continuously receiving from people close to me have made it quite easy for me to adapt to the changes.”

“My stay here in Ateneo so far has been full of different experiences and new learnings and I enjoy and cherish these new experiences. It has been fun and I hope that this will continue.”

Regarding the ongoing Juniors Season 82, Lazaro shared some of the team’s challenges, “It has been quite difficult for the team to gel considering almost half the team are rookies and are below 17 years old. But we all trust the process.”

Second year Ateneo Blue Eaglets head coach Reggie Varilla also pointed to the lack of consistency that comes with maturity as a person and as a team. “We ‘re struggling with consistency this season. There are spurts when the boys are really fun to watch. But we’re so emotional and our lack of composure really hurts us at times.” 

The team also suddenly lost third year center Kai Sotto as well as Fil-Australian Mason Amos who went back to Australia after feeling homesick one month before the start of the ongoing season.

Summed up Lazaro, “With a 5-5 record, the coaches and us, are trying to find ways to make our team better and mature as the season progresses. Personally, this season has brought me so many learnings. I can honestly say this has made me a better person and a student-athlete.”

