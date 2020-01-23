SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Renaldo Balkman of Mighty Sports
Mighty Sports starts Dubai campaign
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 8:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Philippines is set to begin its quest for a first-place finish in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

Led by Coach Charles Tiu, a young Mighty Sports lineup will test their mettle early against the United Arab Emirates National Team in their opening game Thursday evening.

The Filipino squad hopes to have a positive beginning to its campaign after suffering a setback with basketball phenom Kai Sotto becoming unavailable to play.

Despite the loss of Sotto, Tiu will still have more than a handful of young talent in his hands, including Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, Jamie Malonzo, and Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.

Former Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Andray Blatche will also beef up the roster with Mighty Sports' resident import Renaldo Balkman.

Young guns Isaac Go, Jarrell Lim, Joaqui Manuel and Mikey Williams also join Tiu's roster.

Veterans Gab Banal, Joseph Yeo, Beau Belga, Jelan Kedrick and McKenzie Moore round up the Mighty Sports squad for the tournament.

Games will be aired live in the country on TV5 and ONE Sports live and will also be shown the next day on replay.

Check out the full schedule here:

