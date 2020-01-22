Ex-NBA player Delonte West caught in street fight

MANILA, Philippines — A disturbing video of former NBA player Delonte West circulating online has sparked concern across the league.

West, who was caught on video after a street fight, appeared destitute and nearly incomprehensible.

This is allegedly Delonte West getting beat up in the middle of the road. Prayers up for this man. pic.twitter.com/EWjQbCJDXz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 21, 2020

During his time in the NBA, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with mental health issues including depression.

West notably spent two and a half seasons with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010.

According to Clevis Murray of The Athletic, the video was discussed in the Lakers locker room during their game against the Boston Celtics.

The Delonte West video was being mentioned inside the Lakers locker room. As expected, nothing but shock and hope for help. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) January 21, 2020

He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011-2012 season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA Player Association has also been reaching out to West to help him in his struggles.