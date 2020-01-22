SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Delonte West, in a now deleted tweeted video, was shown after a street fight. West, 36, looked disoriented in the video.
Screenshot
Ex-NBA player Delonte West caught in street fight
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — A disturbing video of former NBA player Delonte West circulating online has sparked concern across the league.

West, who was caught on video after a street fight, appeared destitute and nearly incomprehensible.

During his time in the NBA, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with mental health issues including depression.

West notably spent two and a half seasons with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010.

According to Clevis Murray of The Athletic, the video was discussed in the Lakers locker room during their game against the Boston Celtics.

He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011-2012 season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA Player Association has also been reaching out to West to help him in his struggles.

