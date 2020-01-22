SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
A general view of Naismith Court at Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 9, 2012 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
WATCH: Ugly brawl mars US NCAA basketball game
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — A brawl broke out at the end of a basketball game between University of Kansas and Kansas State University on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

In a melee that could conjure memories of the infamous "Malice in the Palace" incident in a 2004 NBA game between Indiana and Detroit, players from both universties emptied their benches in an all-out fight in the dying seconds of the game.

Kansas won the game 81-60, but the gravity of the encounter might as well sour their whole season.

KU player Silvio De Sousa even picked up a chair and looked ready to hit a Kansas State player on the head in all of the chaos.

Officials of the game brought the players back in the court after the melee, so it remained unclear if any ejections were given out.

However, it would be common sense that a great deal of penalties will come the teams' way.

