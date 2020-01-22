WATCH: Ugly brawl mars US NCAA basketball game

MANILA, Philippines — A brawl broke out at the end of a basketball game between University of Kansas and Kansas State University on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

In a melee that could conjure memories of the infamous "Malice in the Palace" incident in a 2004 NBA game between Indiana and Detroit, players from both universties emptied their benches in an all-out fight in the dying seconds of the game.

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

A huge brawl went down at the end of the Kansas-KSU game...



(via @Riley_Gates)pic.twitter.com/lIwNfMgHFx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

Kansas won the game 81-60, but the gravity of the encounter might as well sour their whole season.

KU player Silvio De Sousa even picked up a chair and looked ready to hit a Kansas State player on the head in all of the chaos.

Silvio De Sousa picked up a chair and was ready to smash that thing over someone's head WWE style. pic.twitter.com/QMHupzi86i — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 22, 2020

Officials of the game brought the players back in the court after the melee, so it remained unclear if any ejections were given out.

However, it would be common sense that a great deal of penalties will come the teams' way.