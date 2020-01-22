Ceres stuns Port FC to advance in AFC Champions League Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Stephan Schrock and Ceres Negros FC pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over home team Port FC in Thailand on Tuesday.

Despite playing in hostile territory, the Busmen were able to defy the odds and move on to the third round of the AFC Champions League Qualifiers.

Skipper Schrock scored the game's lone goal in the 51st minute that put Ceres in control of the game.

Ceres is now one win away from clinching a maiden berth in the main tournament.

However, FC Tokyo stands in their way.

The Busmen will face off with FC Tokyo in Japan next Tuesday, January 28.