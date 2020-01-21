SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Tony Lascuña
Lascuña chases Order of Merit title
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2020 - 12:00am

LUBAO, Pampanga, Philippines — Tony Lascuña seeks to zero in on the Order of Merit title against a slew of long hitters from a crack international field all geared up for an all-out assault on the Pradera Verde layout as the chase for the ICTSI Pradera Verde Classic crown kicks off today here.

The multi-titled Davaoeño shotmaker paces the OOM derby with $38,950 in earnings with two tournaments left in the third season (2019-20) of the Philippine Golf Tour Asia, which broke barriers by holding a couple of tournaments in Taiwan last year.

Lascuña won the other leg in Tainan, besting a slew of Taiwanese and Thai aces, then rebounding from a forgettable joint 31st place finish at Luisita with a runner-up effort at Summit Point on a sudden death loss to Juvic Pagunsan last November.

“I feel good coming off a long break but so do the rest, so it’s going to be tough,” said Lascuña, 49, also wary of the tour’s power hitters, who are expected to dominate the vast Pradera Verde layout.

Although diminutive Jhonnel Ababa had ruled the last two Pradera events with 10-under 278 totals, a player’s length off the tee remains one of the key factors to one’s title drive at Pradera with the average distance of PGTA drives rising steadily buoyed by improvement in training and equipment.

“It depends, players with average drives can make it up through solid rescue or long iron shots. And there’s the short game and putting to talk on,” added Lascuña.

Whatever, the elite international field braces for an all-out assault of long, flat layout in Round 1 of the $100,000 event put up by ICTSI with Aussies Damien Jordan and Jack Lane-Weston, Thai Pachara Sakulyong, Spain’s Marcos Pastor, Josh Salah and Lexus Keoninh of the US and Japan’s Toru Nakajima spearheading the foreign challenge.

Others ready to step up are Peter Stojanovski of Macedonia, American Charles Lee, Koreans Myung Chal Hwang, Sangun Lee and Jun Sung Park along with Spain’s Salvador Paya Vila, Singapore’s Gabriel Cheok, Finland’s Sean Avellan and Japan’s Yuta Sudo and Keita Sudo.

But the locals are also keen on keeping the crown at home with reigning Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla gunning for a victory worth $17,500 in a bid to stay in the hunt for back-to-back OOM title feat. The Del Monte ace is currently at No. 3 with $23,823 behind second running but absentee Tim Stewart ($32,570).

               

TONY LASCUñA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Naturalization sought for Ateneo big man Angelo Kouame
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“This pool of players would be valuable to our national team because the team would have more naturalized players to...
Sports
fbfb
PBA D-League: AMA shifts course, chooses Baclig over Malonzo as top pick
8 hours ago
AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and picked homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig as the top selection in the 2020...
Sports
fbfb
Evan Nelle moving? What this means for La Salle and San Beda
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
If this is just so, Evan Nelle going to La Salle is huge.
Sports
fbfb
'Old school work ethic' pays off for immaculate Federer
9 hours ago
Roger Federer has never lost in the first round at the Australian Open since his debut 20 years ago, and the Swiss great kept...
Sports
fbfb
Japeth’s star rises
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after Japeth Aguilar’s MVP performance in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Team Philippine tops ‘em all
50 minutes ago
Count on the Filipino athletes to deliver when the going gets tough.
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Northport ships Mercado to Phoenix
By Olmin Leyba | 50 minutes ago
NorthPort made personnel change in the backcourt with rookie sensation Robert Bolick still sidelined by ACL injury, trading...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | 50 minutes ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Shaq stays at helm of Philippine women’s volley
By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. has given Shaq delos Santos a chance to redeem himself after the national women’s...
Sports
fbfb
All about national pride
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The book “50 Greatest Filipino Athletes of All-Time” will be launched in grand fashion at the Sheraton Manila Hotel Ballroom on Andrews Avenue, Pasay City, tonight and with the featured sports heroes...
50 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with