SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Angelo Kouame slams one home to cap off a dominant Ateneo UAAP victory over UP.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Naturalization sought for Ateneo big man Angelo Kouame
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – A lawmaker wants naturalization for Ateneo center Angelo Kouame. 

Rep. Robbie Puno (Cavite) filed House Bill No. 5951, which seeks to grant the Ivorian big man Filipino citizenship owing to his potential contribution to the country's delegation to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. 

This comes after an impressive UAAP Season 82 campaign, wherein the former Rookie of the Year helped the Blue Eagles to a historic 16-0 sweep that saw the team bagging its third straight UAAP men’s basketball title.

FIBA, Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games rules allow only one naturalized player per country.

The last naturalized player fielded by the country was former NBA player Andray Blatche. 

According to Commonwealth Act No. 473, there are six requirements for the naturalization process:

  • Be over 21 years old the day petition is filed
  • Have lived in the Philippines for at least a 10 year continuous period
  • Be of good moral character and in support of the Philippine constitution
  • Possess at least P5,000 in real estate, money or have a lucrative job
  • Have the ability to speak or read English, Spanish or one of the other main languages of the country
  • If the applicant has minor children they must be enrolled in a school recognized by the Bureau of Education.

“We marveled at his performance that helped clinch a 16-0 sweep for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the 82nd Season of the UAAP. Mr. Kouame may have had little knowledge of basketball before he came to our shores, but we cannot deny the immense potential he has shown by now,” Puno said.

“This pool of players would be valuable to our national team because the team would have more naturalized players to field in the case of injuries,” he added. 

ANGE KOUAME ATENEO BLUE EAGLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defense
8 hours ago
Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defense in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a serve as she dismantled unseeded...
Sports
fbfb
Japeth’s star rises
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after Japeth Aguilar’s MVP performance in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals,...
Sports
fbfb
Mills shines as Spurs hold off Heat
8 hours ago
San Antonio held on to beat NBA Eastern Conference contenders Miami, 107-102, with Patty Mills making a key contribution...
Sports
fbfb
'The ultimate competitor': Meralco's Durham congratulates Ginebra rival Brownlee
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Meralco's Allen Durham didn't take long to congratulate to rival and fellow import Justin Brownlee, following the Bolts' loss...
Sports
fbfb
Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl showdown
5 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes ended the Kansas City Chiefs' 50-year wait for a return to the Super Bowl on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
PBA D-League: AMA shifts course, chooses Baclig over Malonzo as top pick
2 hours ago
AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and picked homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig as the top selection in the 2020...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Old school work ethic' pays off for immaculate Federer
2 hours ago
Roger Federer has never lost in the first round at the Australian Open since his debut 20 years ago, and the Swiss great kept...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lady Blazers sweep Lady Knights to gain solo lead in NCAA women’s volleyball
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
College of Saint Benilde overpowered Letran, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, on Monday to seize the solo lead in the 95th NCAA women's...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lascuña presses Order of Merit bid as PGTA Pradera begins
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Tony Lascuña seeks to zero in on the Order of Merit title against a slew of long hitters from a crack international...
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Australian Open starts on schedule after smoke fears ease
9 hours ago
The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam began on schedule Monday after air pollution eased following a build-up plagued by choking...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with