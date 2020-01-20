SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Lady Blazers sweep Lady Knights to gain solo lead in NCAA women’s volleyball
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – College of Saint Benilde overpowered Letran, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, on Monday to seize the solo lead in the 95th NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

With the exception of the liberos, all 11 players that saw action scored at least a point with Klarisa Abriam, Michelle Gamit and Jade Gentapa leading the carnage with six points apiece.

It was the Lady Blazers’ third straight victory that sent them straight to the top and leaving the Arellano University Lady Chiefs, the defending champions who have two wins, at second.

So dominant was CSB that it had the luxury of fielding in Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go, who contributed five hits each.

Letran was into it in the opening set but CSB pulled away with a four-hit barrage late to get the set.

Then it was all the Lady Blazers from there as they took control in the final two sets.

The Lady Knights slipped to 1-1 (win-loss).

In the men’s side, CSB downed Letran, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, to improve to 2-1.

Ruvince Abrot paced the Blazers with 15 points.

Letran averted a sweep as it slammed CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8, to claim its first win the juniors section.

