Evan Nelle moving? What this means for La Salle and San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – If this is just so, Evan Nelle going to La Salle is huge.This makes up for Joel Cagulangan’s departure for the University of the Philippines.

Nelle started out at De La Salle Zobel before he transferred to San Beda High School where he made a name for himself. Speaking to him after high school prior to the start of the NBTC National Finals where he went on to win All-Star MVP honors, Evan wanted to go to La Salle but wasn’t recruited.

Now if this is so, then the 5’10” Evan will not only get his wish but he also gives DLSU a game-changer of a guard. He can shoot with excellent range, not to mention get to the basket. He has excellent court vision and will create for teammates. With his wingspan and terrific instincts, he is a sound defender giving a team a two-way player.

Last year, I told this to Evan’s and his mother’s face over lunch at Robinson’s Galleria, that Nelle was the best point guard in college basketball after Ateneo’s Matt Nieto. He surely can be a Gilas Cadet (and I think he deserves a shot at it).

And he’s got three years to play. He will come in after Aljun Melecio is done with his college career in UAAP Season 82.

There are various stories we are hearing about the reasons for his possible transfer. One thing is for sure — he has been incommunicado for the past few weeks. Word from sources from the Taft-based school is he is there already. Whether other teammates transfer too remains to be seen.

On the other hand, this will definitely hurt San Beda in so many ways. They are still smarting for losing once more to Letran in the finals, and now, they could possibly lose one big reason (or maybe even more) why the Red Lions have been a top caliber squad over the past two seasons.

This will leave incoming second year player Prince Etrata as the possible top point guard. Etrata was solid in high school, but am not too sure how he will do in college given his height. Does James Canlas stay amid rumours of his transfer too? If he stays, he can run the offense, but that takes away from his offensive weaponry.

In the first year with no more foreign players, the Red Lions will be hounded by teams that have been built to play all-Filipino over the last few years. Letran should still be the favorite. Mapua looks mighty good. San Sebastian will take some hits due to the departure of their graduating seniors, but they still have a good team. I am not sure what Lyceum will look like. One thing is for sure…. San Beda will be hunted.