SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Evan Nelle in action for the San Beda Red Lions.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Evan Nelle moving? What this means for La Salle and San Beda
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – If this is just so, Evan Nelle going to La Salle is huge.This makes up for Joel Cagulangan’s departure for the University of the Philippines. 

Nelle started out at De La Salle Zobel before he transferred to San Beda High School where he made a name for himself. Speaking to him after high school prior to the start of the NBTC National Finals where he went on to win All-Star MVP honors, Evan wanted to go to La Salle but wasn’t recruited. 

Now if this is so, then the 5’10” Evan will not only get his wish but he also gives DLSU a game-changer of a guard. He can shoot with excellent range, not to mention get to the basket. He has excellent court vision and will create for teammates. With his wingspan and terrific instincts, he is a sound defender giving a team a two-way player.

Last year, I told this to Evan’s and his mother’s face over lunch at Robinson’s Galleria, that Nelle was the best point guard in college basketball after Ateneo’s Matt Nieto. He surely can be a Gilas Cadet (and I think he deserves a shot at it). 

And he’s got three years to play. He will come in after Aljun Melecio is done with his college career in UAAP Season 82.

There are various stories we are hearing about the reasons for his possible transfer. One thing is for sure — he has been incommunicado for the past few weeks. Word from sources from the Taft-based school is he is there already. Whether other teammates transfer too remains to be seen.

On the other hand, this will definitely hurt San Beda in so many ways. They are still smarting for losing once more to Letran in the finals, and now, they could possibly lose one big reason (or maybe even more) why the Red Lions have been a top caliber squad over the past two seasons. 

This will leave incoming second year player Prince Etrata as the possible top point guard. Etrata was solid in high school, but am not too sure how he will do in college given his height. Does James Canlas stay amid rumours of his transfer too? If he stays, he can run the offense, but that takes away from his offensive weaponry. 

In the first year with no more foreign players, the Red Lions will be hounded by teams that have been built to play all-Filipino over the last few years. Letran should still be the favorite. Mapua looks mighty good. San Sebastian will take some hits due to the departure of their graduating seniors, but they still have a good team. I am not sure what Lyceum will look like. One thing is for sure…. San Beda will be hunted.

EVAN NELLE NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tabuena falters in Kuchar’s company
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena lost his touch, rhythm and all when it mattered most, limping with a five-over 76 and ending up joint eighth...
Sports
fbfb
Pasay City derby on Friday
12 hours ago
Metro Manila’s upcoming cockers and gamefowl breeders square off in the Pasay City Cockpit’s third blockbuster...
Sports
fbfb
The debate continues
By Bill Velasco | January 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The debate continues. How do you quantify greatness, and how do you unify the differences between disciplines and make a single, measurable determination of who was better?
Sports
fbfb
Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defense
2 hours ago
Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defense in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a serve as she dismantled unseeded...
Sports
fbfb
'The ultimate competitor': Meralco's Durham congratulates Ginebra rival Brownlee
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Meralco's Allen Durham didn't take long to congratulate to rival and fellow import Justin Brownlee, following the Bolts' loss...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Mills shines as Spurs hold off Heat
2 hours ago
San Antonio held on to beat NBA Eastern Conference contenders Miami, 107-102, with Patty Mills making a key contribution...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Australian Open starts on schedule after smoke fears ease
3 hours ago
The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam began on schedule Monday after air pollution eased following a build-up plagued by choking...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
New king, queen of Milo Marathon
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Signed, sealed and delivered.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Support snowballs for barefoot runner
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
A Facebook photo of an elementary school student who won a slew of gold medals in track at a recent Iloilo Schools Sports...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Malonzo leads PBA D-League aspirants
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
A total of 137 aspirants, including 17 Fil-Foreigners, try to inch closer to their pro-league dreams when they enter the 2020...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with