SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 18: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on January 18, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Golden State snaps 10-game losing streak, overcome Magic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The also-ran Golden State Warriors have put an end to a 10-game losing streak after beating the Orlando Magic, 109-95 on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

The Warriors are back in the winning column to notch only their 10th victory in the season.

Prior to the win, the 10-game losing streak was the longest for the franchise since 2002.

D'Angelo Russell led the way with 26 points in the victory.

Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall also chipped in with 21 and 20 markers, respectively.

Markelle Fultz was the bright spot for the Magic with 23 points in the losing effort.

After reaching the Finals for five years in a row, the Warriors have reached a roadblock with splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out due to injury.

The former powerhouse find themselves at the bottom of the standings with a 10-34 slate.

