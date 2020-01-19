SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Jamie Malonzo (L)
UAAP
La Salle's Malonzo tipped to be No. 1 overall pick in PBA D-League draft
(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jamie Malonzo is expected to be taken first in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft, set on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis.

The 6-foot-6 high-flyer is the prime choice for AMA Online Education after the Fil-Am forward's stints in Portland State and in La Salle this past UAAP season, where he was named as a part of the Mythical Team.

This will be the fourth straight year coach Mark Herrera and the Titans own the pole position in the annual rookie selection, which is the first step for aspirants before making it to the PBA.

Past top selections from AMA include Jeron Teng (2017), Owen Graham (2018) and Joshua Munzon (2019).

Aside from Malonzo, also seen to be picked early are Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab, and former youth stars Jollo Go and Jerie Pingoy, as well as Cebuano standouts Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla.

The rookie pool consists of 137 applicants, including 17 Fil-foreigners.

However, it will be a tall task for these neophytes to be chosen as 11 of the 12 teams in the upcoming Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams.

Foundation Cup runner-up Marinerong Pilipino will pick second, followed by Aspirants Cup bridesmaid Centro Escolar University.

BASKETBALL PBA D LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So, Firouzja show way
By Edgar De Castro | January 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja scored 4.0 points to share the lead halfway though the 2020 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.
Sports
fbfb
Third quarter storm
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 19, 2020 - 12:00am
In the PBA Governors Cup finals that ended last Friday, Barangay Ginebra ruled the third quarter throughout the five-game series.
Sports
fbfb
Filipino SEA Games athletes to finally get overdue Christmas bonus
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
After a monthlong wait, Filipino national athletes, including those who didn’t medal last December’s 30th Southeast...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 squad gets Serbian coach for Olympic qualifiers preparation
23 hours ago
The 30-year-old Stojacic has won the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Tour MVP and playing for top club squad Iman while coaching a talented...
Sports
fbfb
Shaq delos Santos to remain at helm of Philippine women's volleyball squad
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The LVPI board headed by its president Joey Romasanta also decided to retain Dante Alinsunurin, who steered the men’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
ONE Championship teases Philippine-exclusive merchandise
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to ONE chief Chatri Sityodtong, the 15-piece collection, Dubbed the "Pilipinas Kong Mahal" collection, will be made...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
James, Antetokounmpo lead NBA jersey sales
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
According to the NBA and the NBA Players Association, James and the Lakers secured the top spots on the league's Most Popular...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Return of the Kings
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barely warmed up in its throne as PBA Governors’ Cup king, Barangay Ginebra is already homed in on the crown jewel of...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
MERALCO’s unfinished business
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The fallen Meralco Bolts are counting their blessings despite falling short again in their battle with old tormentor Barangay...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Tabuena stays hot, trails Kuchar by 3aa
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena kept his unblemished run and shot a 66 but Matt Kuchar kept flaunting his world-class skills with a fiery 62...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with