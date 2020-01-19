La Salle's Malonzo tipped to be No. 1 overall pick in PBA D-League draft

MANILA, Philippines — Jamie Malonzo is expected to be taken first in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft, set on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis.

The 6-foot-6 high-flyer is the prime choice for AMA Online Education after the Fil-Am forward's stints in Portland State and in La Salle this past UAAP season, where he was named as a part of the Mythical Team.

This will be the fourth straight year coach Mark Herrera and the Titans own the pole position in the annual rookie selection, which is the first step for aspirants before making it to the PBA.

Past top selections from AMA include Jeron Teng (2017), Owen Graham (2018) and Joshua Munzon (2019).

Aside from Malonzo, also seen to be picked early are Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab, and former youth stars Jollo Go and Jerie Pingoy, as well as Cebuano standouts Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla.

The rookie pool consists of 137 applicants, including 17 Fil-foreigners.

However, it will be a tall task for these neophytes to be chosen as 11 of the 12 teams in the upcoming Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams.

Foundation Cup runner-up Marinerong Pilipino will pick second, followed by Aspirants Cup bridesmaid Centro Escolar University.