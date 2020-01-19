SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
ONE Championship teases Philippine-exclusive merchandise
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship will launch limited edition Philippine-exclusive merchandise this month.

According to ONE chief Chatri Sityodtong, the 15-piece collection, Dubbed the "Pilipinas Kong Mahal" collection, will be made available on January 31 at ONE: Fire and Fury in Manila.

The merchandise line includes shirts, hoodies and caps that don Philippine symbols.

The whole collection will be made available in April.

ONE: Fire and Fury will feature six Filipino athletes in the cage, headlined by Joshua Pacio's ONE strawweight title defense against Brazil's Alex Silva.

