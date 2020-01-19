SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
James, Antetokounmpo lead NBA jersey sales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are Kings of the NBA -- at least in the most popular jersey list.

According to the NBA and the NBA Players Association, James and the Lakers secured the top spots on the league's Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively, for the second year in a row.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the second spot while Golden State's Stephen Curry locked in at number three.

Luka Doncic took an impressive sixth spot in the 15 most popular jerseys in only his second year with the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, despite not having played a game in the regular season so far, also managed to barge into the list at the 15th spot.

When it comes to team merchandise, the Boston Celtics ranked second behind the Lakers while defending champions Toronto Raptors soared into the top five for the first time ever.

With the addition of Kryie Irving and Kevin Durant to their roster, the Brooklyn Nets got back into the top 10 in team merchandise sales for the first time since 2014.

Irving and Durant also ranked in the top 15 in jerseys at 10th and 12th, respectively.

