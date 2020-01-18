SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Allen Durham (L) shares a hug with Justin Brownlee after Game 5 of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals on Friday
PBA
'The ultimate competitor': Meralco's Durham congratulates Ginebra rival Brownlee
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rivals on the hardcourt, but brothers off it.

Meralco's Allen Durham didn't take long to congratulate to rival and fellow import Justin Brownlee, following the Bolts' loss against the Barangay Ginebra in Game Five of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals on Friday.

Locking horns all conference-long, Durham had nothing but kind words for Brownlee.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Durham congratulated the Ginebra cager on his fourth PBA title.

"Congrats @magicbrownlee32, the ultimate competitor. This ain't over," Durham's tweet read.

Durham and Brownlee each had good runs with their respective teams in the conference, with the two cagers also battling it out for the Best Import Award.

While Durham was able to snag the individual accolade, it was Brownlee who eventually led his squad to the trophy.

Durham is will need another chance to take his and Meralco's first-ever PBA championship.

