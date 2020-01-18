SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Filipino SEA Games athletes to finally get overdue Christmas bonus
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2020 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Better late than never.

After a monthlong wait, Filipino national athletes, including those who didn’t medal last December’s 30th Southeast Asian Games will receive their P25,000 Christmas bonus promised by Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez when the government sports-funding agency celebrates its 30th founding anniversary on January 24.

The PSC recently approved bonuses amounting to P25 million and will be available to athletes and coaches’ ATM cards next week.

“National coaches as well as our PSC employees will also get the bonus. We’re just waiting for the PAGCOR remittances, which we expect to come in by next week in time for our PSC anniversary,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez apologized for the delay, which was caused by their decision to withdraw its remaining money worth P400 million to help the Philippine SEAG Organizing Committee pay some its broadcasting expenses during the biennial meet the country hosted last December.

It also led to the ASEAN Para Games being rescheduled from this month to March in Clark.

Ramirez also said the cash incentives promised by President Duterte to all SEAG medalists last month will be available for release on February 3.

Gold medal winners will pocket P250,000 for each gold while silver and bronze medalists will get P150,000 and P100,000, respectively, from the Chief Executive.

That is apart from the P300,000, P150,000 and P60,000 incentives medalists received for a gold, silver and bronze plus some money that came from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The PSC will hold its anniversary at the newly refurbished Rizal Memorial Coliseum and invited no less than the President himself to grace the celebration.

