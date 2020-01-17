SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Angel Que
Que makes move with 67 in Singapore Open
January 17, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que parred the last three holes early on Friday to complete a first round 70 then shot a four-under 67 to move within three shots off halfway clubhouse leader Matt Kuchar of the US in the Singapore Open at Sentosa’s Serapong course.

Que got going after five pars, including three to wrap up his opening round stint, and a bogey on No. 3 as he gunned down four birdies in the next five, including three straight from No. 6. The big-hitting Pinoy fumbled with another bogey on the ninth but birdied the first two holes at the back then negated his bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 with birdies in the last two for a 34-33 card.

With a 137 aggregate, the three-time Asian Tour leg winner put himself in contention in the $1 million event now paced by nine-time PGA Tour winner Kuchar, who followed up his opening 66 with a 68 for a 134 with half of the starting 156-player field still to complete play at presstime.

They include first round leader Kosuke Kamamoto of Japan and two of the pre-tournament favorites in Justine Rose of England and Swede Henrik Stenson along with Filipino Miguel Tabuena, who all fired 68s Thursday, and Fil-Am Justin delos Santos, who opened his bid with a 69.

Que, who struggled off the mound in the first round that saw him miss nine fairways, hit nine Friday then recovered from a number of missed green miscues with superb putting, finishing with 27, including five one putts to save par.

Thai Gunn Charoenkul carded a 70 for provisional joint second at 136 with India’s Rashid Khan and Japanese Tomoharu Otsuki, who turned in 66 and 67, respectively, while Aussie Travis Smythn tied Que at sixth with a 68.

Tabuena, who sizzled in an early start Thursday, also looked good with two birdies after eight holes in the second round although conditions are expected to get tougher in afternoon play.
But the morning glory belonged to Kuchar, who underscored his star credentials by ramming in seven birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey for that 68.

“It was quite breezy (this morning) and there were some difficult holes out there,” said the 42-year-old Kuchar, one of the three Olympic medalists in the field. “I’m glad that it was another good round and I’m in a good position for the weekend.”

or sign in with