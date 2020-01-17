Letran thwarts EAC in NCAA women's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – Letran sprung back from a heartbreaking first-set defeat as it eked out a 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday to set in motion its Final Four campaign in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Chamberlaine Cuñada did everything possible as she fired away with a match-high 24 hits she paced with two kill blocks and three service aces while coming through with 17 digs in turning a first-set loss to a win and a share of the early lead for the Lady Knights.

“My team is composed mostly of rookies and sophomores and understandably played tense in the first set,” said Letran coach Mike Inoferio.

“Good thing my players calmed down in the second set that really started it all for us to play well,” he added.

Rookies Dame Iam Ohya and Julianne Castro had a sluggish start but recovered in time to chip in 15 and 11 hits, respectively.

In men’s action, EAC relied on the power-spiking duo of Joshua Mina and Melad as it smashed Letran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.

Mina uploaded 16 points while Melad scattered 15 in the triumph.

In the juniors division, the Brigadiers turned back the Squires in a straight win that felt longer — 30-28, 25-18, 28-26.