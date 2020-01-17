SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
PSC chairman William 'Butch' Ramirez
Filipino national coaches to get huge salary increase
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino national team coaches will receive their much-awaited due as the Philippine Sports Commission recently approved substantially raising their monthly salary to encourage all of them to focus training their athletes full time.

From $1,200 or P60,000 a month, Class A coaches will now receive $2,000 or about a little more than P100,000 while Class A assistant coaches will get $1,500 or P75,000, according to PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

The development came a month after the Philippines romped away with its second overall title in the 30th Southeast Asian Games with a historic 149-gold, 117-silver and 121-bronze medal harvest.

“We just want to motivate all our coaches to work harder and also reward them for a job well done,” said Ramirez.

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, for his part, said the move should also convince national coaches to focus on the national teams instead of doing private coaching and training on the side to augment their old salary.

“First, they should be qualified and will assess their past performance to determine if they deserve the raise and still have to come up with qualifications,” said Fernandez. “And second, they have to coach full time.”

Boxing coach and Olympic bronze medal winner Roel Velasco, who is classified as Class B, welcomed the good news. His older brother, Nolito, is their Class A coach.

“For me, since I was still a boxer back then and until now that I’m coach, I always work hard to make my boxers’ as well as my dream to become a champion come true,” said Velasco. “I’m thankful to government and the PSC for giving notice to us coaches.

“It will give all of us high morale that will make all of us work harder than usual,” he added.

The new raise moves the local coaches closer to the amount received by their foreign counterparts, who usually receive a minimum salary of $3,000 a month.

Class B and C coaches, whose old salaries were P40,000 and P35,000, respectively, will likewise get an increase.

PSC WILLIAM RAMIREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lowly Hawks land guards Teague, Graham from T-Wolves
7 hours ago
Struggling to escape the NBA's Eastern Conference basement, the Atlanta Hawks obtained guards Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James stretches lead in NBA All-Star Game fan voting
7 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James stretched his overall lead in NBA All-Star Game fan balloting to 149,564 votes...
Sports
fbfb
A tribute to PBA’s own
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Since the end of the recent Southeast Asian Games, the PBA has been paying tribute to the Filipino athletes who’ve brought honor to the country in the Philippines’ most successful campaign ever in the...
Sports
fbfb
De Lange, Casogay new ‘Chooks’ ambassadors
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger...
Sports
fbfb
Murray delays comeback as pelvic injury lingers
7 hours ago
Andy Murray on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) said he would have to further delay his comeback after failing to shake off...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Letran thwarts EAC in NCAA women's volleyball
25 minutes ago
Letran eked out a 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College on to set in motion its Final Four campaign...
Sports
fbfb
32 minutes ago
Jeric Teng drops career-high 35 points in Pasig’s win over Imus
32 minutes ago
Facing a three-game losing skid entering their game against Imus-Luxxe Slim, Jeric Teng made sure that Pasig City-Sta. Lucia...
Sports
fbfb
48 minutes ago
Batangas' Suerte, Tungcab to use MBPL stint to hone craft for Gilas
48 minutes ago
Earning a national team pool call-up, Batangas-Tanduay teammates Rey Suerte and Jaydee Tungcab plan to hone their skills and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Mighty Bucks pull out close win over surging Celtics
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and 17 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks made the right plays down the stretch to avenge...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
After successful SEA Games bid, Gina Iniong resumes ONE title quest
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Gina Iniong resumes her quest for a shot at the atomweight title as she clashes with Indian Asha Roca in the ONE: Fire and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with